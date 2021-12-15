Boris Johnson appeals to Brits to 'get boosted now'
Boris Johnson appeals to Brits to 'get boosted now'

The prime minister has renewed his pleas to the British public to come forward for a booster vaccine as part of the "great national fightback" against the Omicron variant.

Boris Johnson said at Downing Street: "We're jabbing in hospitals, we're jabbing in surgeries, we're jabbing in pharmacies and in pop-up centres; we're jabbing in shopping centres and on high streets … we are throwing everything at it and wherever you are, we'll be there with a jab for you.

So please, get boosted now." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn