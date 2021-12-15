Boris Johnson appeals to Brits to 'get boosted now'

The prime minister has renewed his pleas to the British public to come forward for a booster vaccine as part of the "great national fightback" against the Omicron variant.

Boris Johnson said at Downing Street: "We're jabbing in hospitals, we're jabbing in surgeries, we're jabbing in pharmacies and in pop-up centres; we're jabbing in shopping centres and on high streets … we are throwing everything at it and wherever you are, we'll be there with a jab for you.

So please, get boosted now." Report by Buseld.

