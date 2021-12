Shipping Deadlines for Last-Minute Shoppers

Shipping Deadlines , for Last-Minute Shoppers.

The Verge recently offered readers a helpful holiday shipping guide to help assure that any last-minute gifts arrive in time.

Here is a quick run-down of domestic shipping deadlines for various carriers:.

UPS, Next Day Air deadline is December 23.

For 2nd Day Air, the last day to ship is December 22.

FedEx , The deadline for Express Saver is December 21.

For FedEx's 2Day shipping method, December 22 is the cut-off, and Same-Day shipping continues to deliver through Christmas Eve.

USPS, For Priority Mail Express the deadline is December 23, while Priority Mail shipments must be shipped by December 18 in order to arrive by Christmas Eve.

The deadline for First-Class Mail packages is December 17.

For Retail Ground the deadline is December 15.

Amazon offers Same-Day Delivery for Prime members on orders over $25 who live in an eligible ZIP code.

The Verge points out that shipping times may vary based on the product's size, type and where it is shipping from.

Best Buy is closed on Christmas Day, so December 24 is the deadline for in-store pickup and same-day delivery.

The Verge also suggests that Target shoppers should plan on getting any pickup orders or same-day shipping orders in by December 23.

