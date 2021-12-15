President Biden Visits Tornado-Torn Kentucky

CNN reports President Joe Biden visited Kentucky on December 15 to survey the devastation left in the wake of the deadly tornadoes that recently ravaged the state.

Meeting with local authorities, Biden said he was shocked with what he saw on an aerial tour of the damage.

The president was reportedly "amazed" at the community's response in the aftermath of the tornadoes.

People just come out of nowhere to help as a community, and that's what it's supposed to be.

That's what America's supposed to be.

, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

There's no red tornadoes or blue tornadoes.

, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

The president reassured residents that the federal government would be there to help them rebuild the storm-ravaged communities of Kentucky.

I've instructed my team to make you all aware of everything that is available from a federal level.

, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

According to CNN, 88 or more were killed in storms that occurred in parts of the Midwestern and Southern United States on December 10.

Officials say over 100 individuals in Kentucky still haven't been found.

