Boris Johnson hosts Sultan of Oman at Number 10

Boris Johnson has said he is "honoured" to welcome the Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said to Number 10 Downing Street.

"The relationship between Oman and the United Kingdom is one that goes back many, many decades and of huge importance to us in the UK," the prime minister said.

Report by Buseld.

