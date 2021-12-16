bell hooks, Acclaimed Black Feminist Author and Activist, Dead at 69

Hooks' death was announced on Dec.

15.

'The New York Times' reports that the iconic Black feminist thinker died of end-stage renal failure.

Her feminist work is widely credited with expanding the discourse to include working-class women and women of color.

Over the course of several decades, hooks wrote more than 40 books on feminism, race, gender, class and deconstructing a patriarchal society.

I want my work to be about healing, bell hooks, via NBC News.

I am a fortunate writer because every day of my life practically I get a letter, a phone call from someone who tells me how my work has transformed their life, bell hooks, via NBC News.

A devaluation of Black womanhood occurred as a result of the sexual exploitation of Black women during slavery that has not altered in the course of hundreds of years, bell hooks, via 'The New York Times'.

Academics and authors responded to news of hooks' death.

I think of bell hooks as being pivotal to an entire generation of Black feminists who saw that for the first time they had license to call themselves Black feminists, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Columbia University Law Professor, via 'The New York Times'.

She was utterly courageous in terms of putting on paper thoughts that many of us might have had in private, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Columbia University Law Professor, via 'The New York Times'.

I loved how open her table always was with such hard conversations, mediated by her incredible balance of encouraging patience and absolute honesty, Silas House, Novelist, via 'The New York Times'.

Hooks was well known for advocating the choice of love over domination.

I believe wholeheartedly that the only way out of domination is love, bell hooks, via 'The New York Times'.

And the only way into really being able to connect with others, and to know how to be, is to be participating in every aspect of your life as a sacrament of love, bell hooks, via 'The New York Times'