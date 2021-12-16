The House Movie

The House Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Across different eras, a poor family, an anxious developer, and a fed-up landlady become tied to the same mysterious house in this animated dark comedy.

Directed by Emma de Swaef & Marc James Roels (Chapter One) - Niki Lindroth von Bahr (Chapter Two) - Paloma Baeza (Chapter Three) starring (Chapter One:) Claudie Blakley, Matthew Goode, Mia Goth, Mark Heap, Miranda Richardson, Joshua McGuire, and Stephanie Cole - (Chapter Two:) Musicians Jarvis Cocker and Dizzee Rascal, and Yvonne Lombard and Sven Wollter - (Chapter Three:) Helena Bonham-Carter, Paul Kaye, Will Sharpe, and Susan Wokoma release date January 14, 2022 (on Netflix)