How to Deter a Robber Movie

How to Deter a Robber Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: How to Deter a Robber is a coming-of-age dark comedy set in the freezing Northern Wisconsin winter.

The hijinks of Home Alone meet the grim reality of Fargo.

Following a series of unfortunate coincidences, recent high school graduate Madison Williams (Vanessa Marano) and her boyfriend Jimmy find themselves being tied up by two masked robbers.

The traps they set around the house to frighten potential intruders are instead making the situation much worse.The robbers, unprepared for holding captives, grow frustrated with their increasingly hopeless position, and Madison and Jimmy slowly confront the realisation they may not escape alive.

Director: Maria Bissell Cast: Vanessa Marano, Benjamin Papac, Abbie Cobb