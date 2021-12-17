FDA Makes Abortion Pills Permanently Available via Mail

FDA Makes Abortion Pills , Permanently Available via Mail.

On December 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permanently lifted restrictions on access to abortion pills.

.

On December 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permanently lifted restrictions on access to abortion pills.

.

'The New York Times' reports that patients will now be able to receive the medication by mail, rather than obtaining it in person from certified health care providers.

.

The decision was announced as the Supreme Court weighs rolling back abortion rights or even overturning Roe v.

Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

.

Patients can now receive a prescription for abortion pills through a telemedicine appointment.

.

Earlier this year, the FDA temporarily made mifepristone, one of two drugs used to terminate a pregnancy, available by mail.

.

The new decision makes that ruling permanent.

.

According to the 'NYT,' the decision is likely to further polarize divisions between conservative and liberal states.

19 states currently ban patients from receiving abortion pills through telemedicine visits.

.

Other state, like New York and California, are expected to provide access for women in more restrictive states to obtain abortion medication.

.

It’s really significant.

Telehealth abortions are much easier for both providers and patients, and even in states that want to do it, there have been limits on how available it is, Mary Ziegler, a law professor at Florida State University, via 'The New York Times'