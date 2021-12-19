Help Movie

Help Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ridder Films, in association with Executive Producer Lucas A.

Ferrara, are delighted to share the new trailer and poster for their award-winning psychological thriller HELP, which will be available on digital download in the USA and Canada from the 15th February.

HELP was filmed over just 12 days.

Due to UK lockdown restrictions, only 20 cast and crew members were involved.

HELP is a testament to producing high-quality films during such a turbulent time.

A young woman's life turns chaotic when she uncovers a deadly secret about her friend...A painful break up prompts Grace to visit her friend Liv who is living in the idyllic English countryside with her boyfriend Edward and his dog Polly.

The trio start the weekend in high spirits but soon turns into chaos, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the friends come to see each other in a whole new light.

Everyone has a secret... HELP boasts an impressive cast of promising actors of Louis James (The English Teacher, A Simple Robbery), Emily Redpath (Romeo and Juliet, Casualty), Sarah Alexandra Marks (Glamour, Psychosis) and including a cameo performance from iconic boyband Blue's very own Duncan James!

With a plot as dark as HELP’s, you might not expect to see former boyband member Duncan James' cameo, but the unlikely pairing came about organically.

“I met Louis whilst filming in Liverpool, a mutual friend introduced us, and we immediately struck up a friendship”, explains James.

“His passion was palpable and there was a lot of mutual respect.

I watched his performance in a few of Ridder’s short films, such as ‘The English Teacher’ and ‘A Simple Robbery’ and thought he was great, so I wanted to support him and be involved in his next project”.

“The suspense and tension builds upmore and more, until things finally culminate in a heart-stopping climax.” ☆☆☆☆ UK Film Review Director Blake Ridder said: “No matter how hard we try, no one is perfect.

We all have our own issues and help that we seek for.

Especially in our personal relationships, much like the characters in this film.

During the UK’s first lockdown in March 2020, it pushed me to create even more short films than I ever did before.

Of course, with each film you make, it teaches you something, you learn from your mistakes and understand what really captures the audience through my storytelling.

Which ultimately made me decide it was time to make my debut feature film".

Producer Louis James added: “As the script was developed I could sense from the early stages he was crafting something unique.

Coming onboard as Producer I knew I would I have to match Blake’s machine like work ethic.

I got to work immediately assembling a strong cast and crew to lift his story off of the page.

We worked closely together to make sure our visions for the production were kept aligned each step of the way,".

HELP will be coming to Digital Download from 15th Februrary 2022