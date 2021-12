Starmer: It's a stretch to say Downing St photo was for work

Labour leader Keir Starmer says it is a "stretch by anybody's analysis" to suggest the photo of the prime minister, his wife and Downing Street staff drinking wine and eating cheese was a work meeting, as Downing Street has argued.

He adds there are "very serious questions to be answered" as his party and the public were adhering to lockdown rules.

Report by Alibhaiz.

