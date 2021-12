Shapps: Being outside was key to Downing St gathering photo

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says he understands the "huge sacrifices" made by the public throughout the pandemic but argues Boris and Carrie Johnson and Downing Street staff were outside in the controversial picture taken in May 2020.

Report by Alibhaiz.

