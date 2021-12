Streeting calls for honesty on post-Christmas Covid measures

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting says the prime minister needs to be honest with the UK about the inevitable Covid measures that are expected to be introduced after Christmas.

He adds Boris Johnson has been "weakened" by his backbenchers and been in hiding for days, whilst his Cabinet have "one eye on the next Conservative leadership contest".

Report by Alibhaiz.

