Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan takes a swipe at BJP-ruled Centre | Oneindia News

Today, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said that the recent Income Tax raids on some of her party colleagues were linked to the ruling BJP feeling ‘jittery’ ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due early next year.

