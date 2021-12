Labour urges government to outline a plan for post-Xmas period

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth calls on the government to present a road map of what is going to happen after Christmas in terms of financial support for businesses and further restrictions.

Mr Ashworth says it's "not fair to leave people in a limbo, without knowing the direction of travel".

Report by Czubalam.

