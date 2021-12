Karnataka anti-conversion Bill faces protest | Christian community protest | Oneindia News

Hundreds of people from at least 40 socio-political organisations on Wednesday took out a protest march in Bengaluru against the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion Bill.

#Karnataka #AntiConversionLaw #Christian karnataka anti conversion law, karnataka anti conversion bill, anti conversion law, christian community bengaluru, karnataka christian protest, karnataka assembly anti conversion bill, bengaluru archbishop peter machado, oneindia news, oneindia english