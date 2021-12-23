How to Be Kinder to Yourself

How to Be , Kinder to Yourself.

In today's world, it's easy to be full of self-doubt.

.

Many of us tend to be over-critical of ourselves and it's not doing us any favors.

Here are a few simple ways to be kinder to yourself:.

Talk to Yourself as You Would an Old Friend.

Experts say self-compassion is an important trait to realize.

Beating yourself up can be counterintuitive to a healthy and happy life.

We're talking about using the same kind and gentle language and approaches that we do with the other people we love in our lives with ourselves.

, Joy Harden Bradford, Ph.D.

Founder Therapy for Black Girls, via NPR.

Keep Reciepts .

If you're feeling like you've never accomplished anything, ask yourself "what evidence do I have to support that?".

We want to monitor and keep a log of what kind of negative self-talk we're having.

, Joy Harden Bradford, Ph.D.

Founder Therapy for Black Girls, via NPR.

Slow Down on Social Media.

Experts suggest altering your social media habits can greatly benefit your mental health.

When you're already somebody who is struggling with negative self-talk ... the last thing that you need is a bunch of social media.

, Joy Harden Bradford, Ph.D.

Founder Therapy for Black Girls, via NPR.

Stop Thinking About Yourself as Much.

Difficult as it may be, one way to be nicer to yourself is to stop thinking about yourself.

Something that a lot of times happens with depression and anxiety is that we feel like people are paying way more attention to us than they actually are.

, Joy Harden Bradford, Ph.D.

Founder Therapy for Black Girls, via NPR.

Experts say it's helpful to keep your hands busy and yourself occupied.