Prince Charles and the Duchess or Cornwall arrive at Windsor

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor for the Christmas Day service.
Report by Browna.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor for the Christmas Day service.
Report by Browna.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Queen Elizabeth is facing her first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip - who died in April - and her son Charles and..
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have posted their Christmas greetings card.