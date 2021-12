Chandigarh election: AAP unseats BJP mayor, big debut ahead of Punjab polls | Oneindia News

The AAP has had a great debut in the Chandigarh municipal corporation election where it has won 8 seats so far and has also managed to unseat the BJP mayor Ravi Kant Sharma.

The tax raids on Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain continued for the 4th consecutive day as cash, gold and silver tumbled out from his premises.

Jain has been arrested.

