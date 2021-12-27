Kanye West Buys House Across the Street From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Buys House , Across the Street From Kim Kardashian.

'TMZ' reports Kanye West is moving directly across the street from his estranged wife and mother of his children, Kim Kardashian.

'TMZ' reports Kanye West is moving directly across the street from his estranged wife and mother of his children, Kim Kardashian.

Per the 'Daily Mail,' West purchased the home for $4.5 million.

The house seems somewhat modest for an eccentric artist of West's stature.

The home is merely 3,650 square feet.

It has five bedrooms. The rapper's new abode reportedly contains a swimming pool and a horse stable.

West reportedly purchased the home to be more involved as a father.

Some believe West's home purchase may indicate his intent to win Kardashian back.

Some believe West's home purchase may indicate his intent to win Kardashian back.

At a recent concert with Drake, Kanye made an interesting change to the lyrics of his song, "Runaway.".

I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly, Kanye West, during a concert at L.A.

Memorial Coliseum, via 'TMZ'.

I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly, Kanye West, during a concert at L.A.

Memorial Coliseum, via 'TMZ'.

As West seemingly attempts to salvage their relationship, Kardashian has been happily dating comedian Pete Davidson.

As West seemingly attempts to salvage their relationship, Kardashian has been happily dating comedian Pete Davidson