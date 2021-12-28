Kanye West buys $4.5 million house across street from Kim Kardashian amid divorce

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently going through a divorce, they have remained amicable and Kanye has splurged $4.5 million on the house across the street from Kim.
Kanye West Buys House , Across the Street From Kim Kardashian.
'TMZ' reports Kanye West is moving directly across the street..
The rapper's new purchase comes just two weeks after Kim Kardashian filed to become legally single.