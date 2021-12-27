US Holiday Retail Sales Rose by 8.5 Percent

The rise in the 2021 holiday retail sales was reported by Reuters.

The sales report was released by Mastercard Inc..

And included transactions between Nov.

1 and Dec.

24.

The uptick was largely due to an increase in e-commerce shopping.

According to the Mastercard report.

E-commerce holiday sales alone jumped by 11 percent in 2021.

But the uptick in e-commerce sales was not the only factor contributing to the increased holiday sales.

Despite the potential surge in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Brick and mortar holiday sales also increased by 8.1 percent this year.

Analysts say that supply chain and labor supply concerns may have contributed to more sales.

Shoppers were eager to secure their gifts ahead of the retail rush, .., Steve Sadove, Mastercard, via Reuters.

... with conversations surrounding supply chain and labor supply issues sending consumers online and to stores in droves, Steve Sadove, Mastercard, via Reuters.

According to the report, holiday sales conducted online made up 20.9 percent of all retail sales in 2020.

Both jewelry and electronic sales showed significant increases this year.

With a 32 percent surge in jewelry purchases and a 16.2 percent increase in electronics sales