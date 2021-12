Congress flag falls as Sonia Gandhi pulls the string to unfurl, Watch | Oneindia News

In what could be defined as an embarrassing moment caught on camera for the grand old party, Congress’s flag fell on the ground when Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it.

The occasion was the 137th foundation day of the party which was being celebrated at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

