Omicron needs to be taken seriously before it's too late, expert warns

Epidemiologist Professor Danny Altmann says many people have become blase about the Covid pandemic and urges the public and government to return to the level of seriousness as earlier in the crisis "before it's too late".

Report by Alibhaiz.

