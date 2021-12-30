Quitting Booze for One Month Could Drastically Improve Your Life

"Dry January" is a hot New Year's resolution that offers a plethora of positive health benefits.

Experts say that going alcohol-free could provide some noticeable changes after only one month.

Here's what to expect if you lay off the booze for a minute:.

Happiness.

If you give up alcohol for a month, you may actually feel happier... , Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.

Alcohol is a depressant.

Once the fun of alcohol inebriation wanes, some may experience more negative mental side effects before feeling happier, so stay strong.

Lose Weight.

Alcohol contains seven calories per gram, more than most proteins and carbohydrates.

Cutting your booze may save some significant liquid calories.

Better Sleep.

Experts say alcohol most often has an ill effect on your quality of sleep.

So, if you feel like wine right before bed, think again.

Your beauty sleep is the victim and pays the price when you party.

