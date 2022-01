Night curfew imposed in Puducherry till 31st January 2022| Oneindia News

The union territory of Puducherry has imposed a night curfew with effect from today till 31st of January 2022.

The night curfew will come into effect from 11:00 pm till 5.00 am every day except on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

