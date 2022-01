Football fans react to safe standing trial at Chelsea game

Football fans at last night's game of Chelsea against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge were able to stand legally throughout for the first time at a top flight match in nearly 30 years.

It forms part of the government's landmark trial of safe standing.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn