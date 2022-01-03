Delhi: Omicron found in 84% of Covid samples tested, says Satyendar Jain | Oneindia News
Amid the continuous rise of Omicron cases in the national Capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 84% of the coronavirus cases reported in the city in the past two days were of the Omicron variant.

