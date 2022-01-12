Delhi government might soon lift Covid-19 restrictions, hints Satyendar Jain | Oneindia News
Delhi’s health minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday said that if the cases of Covid-19 stabilized in the national capital then the restrictions will be lifted soon.

