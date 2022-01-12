Delhi government might soon lift Covid-19 restrictions, hints Satyendar Jain | Oneindia News

Delhi’s health minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday said that if the cases of Covid-19 stabilized in the national capital then the restrictions will be lifted soon.
#Delhi #Covid-19 #WeekendCurfew
Delhi’s health minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday said that if the cases of Covid-19 stabilized in the national capital then the restrictions will be lifted soon.
#Delhi #Covid-19 #WeekendCurfew
Delhi Covid-19 cases may peak this week, in fact the capital may witness its maximum Covid-19 cases in just 48 hours. Delhi Health..