The Cleaning Lady S01E02 The Lion's Den

The Cleaning Lady 1x02 "The Lion's Den" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Thony attempts to sever ties with the crime syndicate when the FBI comes asking questions.

But when her son's health declines, she crosses a moral line, getting deeper involved with the syndicate.

Meanwhile, things turn violent during a weapons exchange when inventory goes missing and Arman (Adan Canto) has 24 hours to find the thief in the all-new “The Lion's Den” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, January 10th on FOX.