Daily Tarot Card Reading: How does music change your life? | Oneindia News

Music and mood are inextricably linked.

Listening to a sad or happy song on the radio can make you feel even sadder or happier.

However, such mood swings affect not only how you feel, but also how you perceive things.

People will recognise happy faces, for example, if they are feeling happy themselves.

Music has been shown in studies to improve mood and prevent depression.

It can also improve blood flow in ways similar to statins.

Website: https://www.andlifegoesonbytanvi.com/ Youtube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCOITCiSitkUuSJJewb4aWUw Instagram : https://instagram.com/and.life.goes.on.by.tanvi?utm_medium=copy_link #TarotCardReading #Wednesday