Third arrest in 'Bulli Bai' app case: 21-year-old Mayank held from Uttarakhand | Oneindia News

The third arrest, a 21-year-old student, named Mayank Rawal is made in the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case; India is likely to see as many infections in the Omicron-driven surge as it saw during the Delta wave; All the 66 Covid positive passengers on the Cordelia cruise ship have been evacuated and taken for quarantine in Mumbai hotels; Today, at least two deputy chief ministers and three ministers in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet in Bihar tested positive for Covid-19.

