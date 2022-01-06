George Floyd’s 4-year-old grand-niece, Arianna Delane shot in her bed while sleeping | Oneindia News
The four-year-old grand-niece of George Floyd named Arianna Delane was shot at while she was sleeping on New Year’s Day.

She is currently in recovery.

