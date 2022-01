Djokovic detained in Australia as he fights deportation

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has had his visa to enter Australia dramatically cancelled.

The Serbian has been quarantined at an “immigration centre” in Carlton while he waits until Monday to find out if he will be deported.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn