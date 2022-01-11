Bonnaroo Announces 2022 Lineup

After two years of cancellations, Bonnaroo has revealed its lineup for this year.

Some big-name performers include J.

Cole, Tool, Stevie Nicks.

21 Savage, Flume, Roddy Rich and The Chicks.

The festival is set to run from June 16 to June 19.

Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m.

ET on Jan.

12.

Four-day general admission tickets start at $320.

The festival's COVID-19 policy has yet to be announced.

But prior to being canceled last year, attendees needed to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours