Djokovic exposes Australia, citizens living in a police state & worldwide protests | Ep. 7

Tennis star Novak Djokovic put Australia&apos;s policies on the worldwide stage after the 20-time major champion was detained and then released by Australian officials, on the same weekend protests were happening around the world and Australia&apos;s Northern Territory put those without the shot back into lock down.

An everyday citizen living in Melbourne joined &quot;Faithful Freedom&quot; to explain how he&apos;s avoided the country&apos;s mandates and what it&apos;s been like to live under harsh restrictions, that his fellow countryman are comparing to North Korea.