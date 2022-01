SCOTUS U.S. Supreme Court ends Covid-19 vaccine mandates Only Congress can pass laws

The Supreme court ruled 6-3 stating the White House only has jurisdiction demanding vaccines for any healthcare facility that receives Medicare or Medicaid funds.

Even then all he can do is withhold funding, not forcefully inject people.

Joe Biden can not impose Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine mandates on anyone else.

