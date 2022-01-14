The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing its emergency rule mandating that workers at large businesses get vaccinated or undergo regular testing for COVID-19, a major setback for the president’s national vaccination effort.
Dems aren't happy.
SCOTUS Blocks Biden's Vaccine Mandate For Large Workplaces..!!