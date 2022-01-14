MICHELIN Road 6 and Road 6 GT - the latest generation of road motorcycle tires

Michelin announces the launch of its range of MICHELIN Road 6 tires, designed to equip Roadster, Trail, Sport Touring and Gran Turismo motorcycles with improved performance in terms of wet grip, durability, comfort and handling.

The new MICHELIN Road 6 tire offers a 15% percent improvement in wet grip and a 10% increase in durability compared to its predecessor, the MICHELIN Road 5.

These performance improvements have been made possible by a new design.

Tread, new compounds and an optimized architecture.