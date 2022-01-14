Parrot

Parrot is a bird known for its bright colors that range from green, red, blue, and yellow, and its imitation of some types of sounds, which made them beloved birds for humans to breed as pampered birds.

Rather, they make noise, clamor and whistle, as they are intelligent, social birds.

Parrots are found in warm regions of the world, including India, Southeast Asia and West Africa, and one species - now extinct in the United States of America called (Carolina parakeet), which became extinct in the early twentieth century - in addition to Latin America and Australia and New Zealand.