Thoughts on Supreme Court Vaccine Mandate Decision

Who should have control over your health?

It's clear that not everyone agrees, but what truth can we use to decide?

In this video, Dr. Marcum discusses the vaccine mandate decision from the U.S. Supreme Court and weighs in with his perspective as a Christian physician.

Christ's example to us plays a significant role in all things for His followers.

This discussion is no exception.

Free choice is a gift from Heaven.

Freedom is paramount to God's love.

Whether considering health, safety, money, politics... looking at Christ's example never suggests coercion and control.