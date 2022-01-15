North Korea launches third weapons test this month

North Korea tested a railway-borne missile in its firing drills on Friday, state media KCNA said on Saturday, marking its third weapons test this month, which triggered a U.S. push for fresh sanctions against the isolated state.
Bryan Wood reports.
