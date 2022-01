Joe Biden's dog whistle

Just a day after Joe Biden asked platforms to police dis and misinformation 270 doctors call for Spotify to shut Joe Rogan down.

The left wants to de-bank MyPillow founder Mike Lindell in Minnesota.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin sets the left on fire fulfilling his campaign promises.

Alec Baldwin turned over his phone after 3 months and Novak Djokovic is asked to leave Australia.