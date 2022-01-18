Microsoft Announces , $68.7 Billion Deal , to Acquire Activision Blizzard.
On January 18, Microsoft announced its largest takeover in the company's 46-year history with the purchase of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash.
'The New York Times' reports that the deal represents a powerful move for Microsoft in the battle for dominance in the emerging metaverse.
'NYT' describes the metaverse as a next-generation internet that combines virtual and augmented reality with the traditional online world.
The announcement of the deal comes after accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination that were reportedly ignored by senior Activision and Blizzard executives.
In the wake of those accusations and an associated California lawsuit over the matter, Activision shares have fallen 27%.
'NYT' reports that the deal may be viewed as a win for Bobby Kotick, Activision's chief executive.
Microsoft is reportedly paying $95 a share, approximately 45% above Activision's stock price.
Kotick, who critics have called to resign over the controversy, will reportedly continue running the company.
According to 'NYT,' the decision also represents a challenge to regulators in Washington.
Both Republicans and Democrats have pushed to rein in the ever-growing power of tech industry powerhouses like Microsoft.
