UAE: 3 killed in blast from Houthi drone attack in Abu Dhabi

At least three people were killed and six others were wounded after three oil tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi.
Drones are believed to have caused the blast.
At least three people were killed and six others were wounded after three oil tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi.
Drones are believed to have caused the blast.
The Republic day parade this year will start 30 minutes late and there will be no chief guests due to the covid-19..
The request follows the recent missile and drone attack on the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi, which killed three people and injured..