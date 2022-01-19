Dominic Cummings to be interviewed as part of Downing Street parties inquiry

Dominic Cummings will be interviewed as part of an investigation into parties and gatherings at Downing Street during coronavirus restrictions.
Mr Johnson is facing calls to resign over the partygate affair, including from six Tory MPs
Rishi Sunak brought an abrupt end to an interview after he was asked if he fully supported Boris Johnson. (Watch the interview..