COVID TYRANNY'S OVER IN THE UK: THE ACTIVE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION FORCED THEM TO STOP THEIR CRIMES
No more masks, no more mandatory jabs, and no more &quot;vaccine passport&quot; starting tomorrow in the United Kingdom.

This is the first of the &quot;Build Back Better&quot; conspirators to cave, but it won&apos;t be the last.