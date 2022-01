Is Biden Admin Provoking Russian Attack On Ukraine For Political Gain?

There's nothing like a nice little war to rescue sagging popularity ratings and Biden's approval is deep underwater.

So is the plan to urge Ukraine to provoke Russia to attack?

Republicans will cheer and Democrats will cheer.

Only the dead will fail to cheer.

Also today: Czech drops vax mandate, Starbucks drops vax mandate, Carhartt...insists on Vax mandate!