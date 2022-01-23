New Zealand PM cancels wedding amid new restrictions

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday that she had cancelled her wedding as new restrictions were imposed across the nation to slow the community spread of an COVID-19 Omicron outbreak.
Approximately 93% of New Zealanders aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated
