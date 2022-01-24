In The Forest Movie

In The Forest Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Helen and her daughter Emily reluctantly accompany Helen’s father Stan on a family camping trip, he decides to drive deep into the forest for a real outdoors experience.

However, an angry landowner, Howard, arrives and forces them to leave.

When their RV gets stuck, Helen decides to seek help but discovers a disturbing secret on the man's property.

She must then fight to protect her family and make it out of the forest alive before being hunted down.

Starring Lyman Ward, Debbon Ayer, Cristina Spruell Directed by Hector Barren Release Date: 1/28/22