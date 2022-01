Stellantis Spotlight January 21, 2022

The top stories for the week ending January 21, 2022, include the one year anniversary of Stellantis, Mopar 240-volt wall chargers for Jeep® and Chrysler plug-in hybrid vehicle owners, Jeep and Dodge earning Vincentric Best Value in America awards and Dodge revealing the launch date for Direct Connection.